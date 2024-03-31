Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $259.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $262.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

