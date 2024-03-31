Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Raised by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,825.8% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 51,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 49,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co raised its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,073. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $262.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

