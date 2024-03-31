Quantum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.01 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $3.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015482 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00023045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00014946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,520.38 or 0.99945531 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00140397 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.