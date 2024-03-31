Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $3.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

