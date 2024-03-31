Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,600 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 29th total of 1,319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.4 days.
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.96.
About Quebecor
