Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,600 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 29th total of 1,319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.4 days.

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Get Quebecor alerts:

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services. The Media segment operates an over-the-air television network and specialty television services; soundstage and equipment rental and postproduction services for the film and television industries; printing, publishing, and distribution of daily newspapers; news and entertainment digital platforms; publishing and distribution of magazines; production and distribution of audiovisual content; and out-of-home advertising business.

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.