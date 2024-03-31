Quent Capital LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $418.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.73. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $310.90 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.