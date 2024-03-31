Quent Capital LLC Acquires 226,377 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 1.6% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

