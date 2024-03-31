Quent Capital LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $825.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $851.35 and its 200 day moving average is $798.81.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.