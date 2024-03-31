Quent Capital LLC Acquires 783 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,299,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 854.0% in the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $206.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

