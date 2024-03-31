Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $346.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.56. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.