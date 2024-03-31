Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $43,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $650.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $648.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

