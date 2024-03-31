Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,119.00.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,231.60 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,238.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,008.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

