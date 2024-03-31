Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPDW opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.93.
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
