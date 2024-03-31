Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,896,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $112.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

