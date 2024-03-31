Quent Capital LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $539.93 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

