Quent Capital LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

