Quent Capital LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCZ stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

