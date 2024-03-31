Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $294.65 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $297.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

