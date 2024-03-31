Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

