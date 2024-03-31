Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $358.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.72 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.99.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

