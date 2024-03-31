Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Robert Half by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Robert Half by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.