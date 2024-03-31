Quent Capital LLC Invests $229,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,914,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,821,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $397.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.21 EPS. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

