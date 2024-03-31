Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Yelp worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Yelp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $39.40 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $620,830. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp



Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

