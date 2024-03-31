Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

