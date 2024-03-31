Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $164.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

