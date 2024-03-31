Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after buying an additional 822,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F.N.B.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.