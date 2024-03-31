Quent Capital LLC Sells 246 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $230.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average of $193.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.19.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

