Quent Capital LLC Sells 85,418 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,418 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.84% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 113,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,239 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $42.82 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

