Quetta Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:QETAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 3rd

Quetta Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:QETAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 3rd. Quetta Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of QETAU opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28. Quetta Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,084,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $296,000.

Quetta Acquisition Company Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

