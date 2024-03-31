RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Get RadNet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RDNT

RadNet Price Performance

RadNet stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,431.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 51.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.