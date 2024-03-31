Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 4.4 %
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
