Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 4.4 %

RBW stock opened at GBX 9.80 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of £61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.56. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

