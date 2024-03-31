Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 4.4 %

About Rainbow Rare Earths

RBW stock opened at GBX 9.80 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of £61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.56. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.