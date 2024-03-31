Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

