Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) PT Lowered to $9.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $156.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

