Raymond James Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $39.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

