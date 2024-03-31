RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RICK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of RICK stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $542.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $79.46.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. RCI Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RCI Hospitality

In other news, CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

