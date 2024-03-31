Realta Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

