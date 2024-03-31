Realta Investment Advisors Buys 838 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.24. 3,655,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,422. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

