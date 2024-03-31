Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,295,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

