Realta Investment Advisors Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BBWI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,192. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

