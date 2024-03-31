Realta Investment Advisors Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,398. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

