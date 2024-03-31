Realta Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.80. 1,618,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

