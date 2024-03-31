Realta Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $76.99. 13,421,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527,104. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

