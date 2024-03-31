Realta Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.88. The company had a trading volume of 368,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average of $171.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
