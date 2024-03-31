Realta Investment Advisors Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.40. 2,540,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,364. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.