Realta Investment Advisors Has $413,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $70.00. 9,931,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

