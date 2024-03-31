Realta Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $289.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,193. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.