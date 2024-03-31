Realta Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $175.79. 77,654,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,978,928. The firm has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

