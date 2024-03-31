Realta Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 1,403,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
