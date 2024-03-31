Realta Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.63 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

