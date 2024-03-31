Realta Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Revvity

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE RVTY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. 656,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.