Realta Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Revvity Price Performance
NYSE RVTY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. 656,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31.
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
Revvity Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.
Revvity Company Profile
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
